He’s Leaving His Wife After Her Entitled Family Members Ruined Their Marriage

Yesterday, this 38-year-old man made the decision to leave his 38-year-old wife, Kelly, after spending four years married to her.

He’s struggled with how Kelly’s family members have walked all over him for the last two years, and while he understands Kelly shares a close bond with them, Kelly ignored how they negatively impacted their marriage.

They were nothing but entitled and rude, and in the end, Kelly’s family members absolutely ruined their marriage.

“My food was eaten, showing up uninvited, meddling, you name it. 9 months ago, MIL and FIL began divorce proceedings (he cheated, fell “madly” in love with a side chick with whom he’s lived for the past 15 years, and he decided that he wants to get remarried),” he explained.

“He kicked everyone out of the house. It was an emergency, so I agreed to help out. I so…regret it. I had to take 4 people in, but they couldn’t think to avoid constantly pissing me off.”

“I got sick of finding them using our private bathroom ( they had complete access to the other full bathroom by the hallway). SIL started taking naps on our bed which is creepy because a bed is too personal. I came home late and we had to wake her up and still waited for her to snap out of her groggy state so that she could walk out. It lasted for 3 months, but the problems persisted.”

He addressed how upset he was with Kelly and all of her family members, too, but nobody listened to him. He came to hate his in-laws, especially since they helped themselves to whatever was in his house.

They downed his snacks, picked his mini orchard clean, and used his pricey recliner. He finally freaked out on Kelly with her family present for a front row seat to his meltdown.

His in-laws actually left his house momentarily after that, and he slept in a hotel that evening. Time and time again, he warned Kelly that he was done and needed her to back him up.

Instead of being supportive, Kelly treated him like he was forcing her to abandon her loved ones. Then yesterday, when he got home, he noticed Kelly’s brother’s car blocking his driveway, so he had to park on the lawn. When he walked inside, he found Kelly’s brother lounging around on his couch with his shoes still on.

“He gave me this fresh smile like he’s untouchable. I went to our bedroom and packed as much of my belongings as possible and ignored her pleas to talk,” he added.

He doesn’t feel there is anything left to discuss with Kelly, as he’s already said it all – she just refused to listen to him.

He has since contacted a couple of lawyers to discuss getting a divorce, but he hasn’t heard back from anyone yet.

He has zero empathy left for Kelly, and that didn’t change as she sobbed while he packed up his belongings and left the house.

“I don’t even know if I overreacted or if I needed to discuss this in private,” he continued. “I feel defeated and angry, and I also hate her family with my soul.”

“They knew they were hurting our relationship, and they didn’t care. She knew that I’m a private person who hates being invaded. I helped them because I love her and I didn’t have the [heart] to let them go to sleep in their car.”

“We don’t have kids, but there are so many things that will be left undone. I loved her so much, but I just can’t do this. She called me immediately after I left, and I told her that my decision is final. She sounded shaken, but I told her that right now, I despise her and will never be able to sleep next to her again.”

He’s left wondering if it was mean of him to leave Kelly the way that he did, as perhaps he should have stated he’s done with their marriage after her brother had left.

What do you think?

