He’s Ready To Dump His Girlfriend Since She Never Told Him About Her Son

.shock - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 33-year-old man is no stranger to relationships, as he’s been in several over the years, but he’s never before met a girl he was interested in getting engaged to, let alone marrying.

A bit more than a year ago, he met his girlfriend, and he adores her. He thinks they have excellent chemistry and their relationship is straight out of romantic comedy.

He knew his girlfriend for a few years prior to dating her, but he never knew very much about her personal life. His girlfriend is pretty guarded, and he had to work hard pursuing her before she agreed to date him.

Eight months into dating, they ran into one of his exes while at a movie theater. His ex approached him to say hi, and he told his girlfriend later on that he used to date this woman. His girlfriend remarked that she knew a bit about exes and he thought it was strange so he questioned her further.

Eventually, his girlfriend admitted that she had been married before, but it turned into a disaster. Somehow, his girlfriend managed to be on decent terms with her ex following the divorce.

He found it odd that his girlfriend hadn’t mentioned this to him before. But then a month ago, his girlfriend sat him down and said she had something super important to reveal.

His girlfriend said that she was a mom and had a son from when she was married. Her son lives with her ex-husband, as her hectic schedule prevented her from trying to get custody, yet she spends one day each week with them.

She went on to suggest that he could be her son’s new dad, but his plan is to never have kids in his life, so that doesn’t align with his picture of the future.

“But I kinda get the feeling that she will push for more custody when I build a good relationship with the son so that the son would have basically two ‘functional’ families,” he explained.

.shock – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Also, I don’t like the fact that all this time during our relationship, she used to go to her ex-husband’s house every single week but didn’t tell me. Always made up some excuse. I understand she might not wanna open up about this, but now I feel like I’m being sucked in a situation I don’t like.”

“I told her that I don’t wanna be close to her son or partake in his life in any way. I also told her that I’m deeply hurt that she didn’t tell me about this before we got into a year-long relationship. She got angry at me, saying that I’ve never loved her if I’m not even willing to accept her son which is a part of her.”

“My thoughts are spiraling and I’m having thoughts about our future where I’m unhappy and stuck with a kid while we slowly fall out of love (yes, I have anxiety). I’m thinking of breaking up with her before those thoughts become my reality.”

What do you think he should do?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski