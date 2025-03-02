He’s Ready To Leave His Wife After Learning That His Teen Stepdaughter Is Pregnant, Since He Doesn’t Want To Play Babysitter

Mariusz S/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Just one week ago, this man found out that his 16-year-old stepdaughter is pregnant. She’s nearly three months along, and his wife has been aware of the pregnancy for an entire month already without sharing the news with him.

His stepdaughter’s baby daddy (and ex) is 18, and this guy has made it clear he’s not down to be a dad or stick around.

He and his wife know this guy will not help support his stepdaughter in any way, so it’s going to be on them to do everything.

His stepdaughter wants to keep her baby, and his wife is happy to go along with his stepdaughter’s wishes. He has refrained from sharing his opinions, and nobody has bothered asking him how he feels about all this.

To be frank, he’s not shocked that his stepdaughter ended up pregnant, as although he and his wife have educated her over the years on how to prevent this from happening, she’s an incredibly “irresponsible” girl.

“My wife and I were both looking forward to finally having freedom when she becomes an adult,” he explained.

He and his wife also agreed that they were done having kids a long time ago, so this baby is going to throw a wrench in those plans.

He questioned his wife about who is going to step up and care for the infant while his stepdaughter is at her job or school, and she mentioned they would have to.

Otherwise, they’re going to have to come up with the money to pay for the baby’s childcare costs, according to his wife.

“I have no desire to become a full-time babysitter for the next 10+ years, as I have my own personal interests and activities which I am unwilling to sacrifice,” he said.

“I also have no interest in paying for child care which becomes quite expensive quickly, and she obviously cannot afford it. I explained this to my wife, as gently as possible. But now we will have a baby foisted upon us.”

“She responded by saying she will work a second job to pay for child care, and she will take care of the child other times as needed. I am opposed to this idea, as now, my wife will be very unavailable, and it will directly and negatively impact our relationship. And it seems the freedom my wife and I were looking forward to will not come to fruition.”

They all live in a tiny apartment with two-bedrooms at the moment, and so they will have to purchase a home or figure out where they can move that can accommodate an addition to their family.

This is more costly and stressful, and that’s just another burden he’s going to have to shoulder because of the baby.

While his opinion is that his stepdaughter should not have nor keep this child, that’s not going to happen and this baby will be joining their family shortly.

He knows his wife will have to take on a lot of the responsibilities as his stepdaughter keeps up with her schoolwork and her job.

“What really upsets me is that my wife has a habit of stepping in and saving this kid whenever she makes mistakes or poor decisions — she doesn’t let her assume and own the consequences,” he added.

“I understand she feels for her, but she has very much enabled this kid, and so she has prevented her from learning from her mistakes by having to truly deal with and work through consequences.”

“And now she is rushing in, once again, and saving her — by sacrificing herself (and actually our relationship, too).”

He’s been married to his wife for seven years, but he believes he’s ready to leave her over the baby. As he said, he’s not down to pitch in with childcare with his time or money, and he hates that his wife is going to be tasked with playing mom number two.

His stepdaughter isn’t the kind of kid who will get it together and be able to provide for the baby, let alone do a good job parenting her.

He’s known his stepdaughter for nine years, and never once has he seen her honestly prove that she can be responsible.

“She never helps out at home with chores, she never cleans her room, and she fights with us constantly (and always has),” he concluded.

Do you think he should leave his wife over his stepdaughter’s pregnancy?

