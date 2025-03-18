His Almost Ex-Wife Expects Him To Use His PTO To Watch Their Kids So She Can Go On Vacation With Her Affair Partner

Alliance - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 43-year-old man and his 44-year-old wife are in the middle of getting a divorce, but they have yet to go to mediation, so they’re still living in the same house and their finances are currently shared.

He’s spent the last decade supporting his almost ex-wife, and she does not have a job, but she is on the hunt for one.

She’s now expecting him to use his PTO at work to watch their two kids for the whole duration of spring break so that she can take a vacation with her new boyfriend, who also happens to be her affair partner and the reason they’re divorcing.

While he absolutely adores his kids, who are five and nine, he’s not positive he can even take that much time off from his job.

He’s not only stressed out about asking his employer to take a whole week off from work, but it’s weighing on him that his almost ex-wife won’t try to reciprocate when it comes time for him to go on vacation.

He and his almost ex-wife don’t have enough money to pay for someone to watch their kids while she’s having fun in the sun with her affair partner, so that’s not an option or a resolution.

Speaking of money, his almost ex-wife has always had a budget for what she can spend with her personal money that he gives her, yet she has always gone over that, and he knows the vacation will be no exception.

“To me it seems as though she’s acting entitled to a vacation for the full week and expects me to use my PTO to cover it,” he explained.

“And finally, we haven’t split finances yet. I don’t feel comfortable with her using family money for a vacation that I wouldn’t agree to use family money for. I think her boyfriend should pay for all of it.”

Alliance – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Is my line of thinking reasonable? Am I being uncompromising? I’m having difficulty navigating all of these things because I’m distraught due to the divorce and other life stresses – so I’m not sure I’m thinking clearly.”

You can read the original post below.



Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski