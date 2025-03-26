His Ex-Wife Wants To Exclude His Girlfriend From Their Daughter’s Birthday Party As A Sign Of Respect

Roman - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual children

Close to three years ago, this 29-year-old man and his ex-wife, who is the same age as him, got divorced. They split up after he found out that she was a serial cheater.

His ex slept with at least ten different guys in one year, and he did have paternity tests done on his two daughters, who are his.

“She got caught due to her being pregnant with her son (whole another story with a mystery father),” he explained.

“In the divorce, I was awarded primary physical custody. Ex-wife had to get a job for the first time in her life, and claims she got the mental help she needed. She’s apologized and [is] asking for forgiveness.”

“She even wanted another shot to work it out in the future. That’s something I would never like to revisit again. The amount of evil and ugliness disguised in that pretty exterior still gives me nightmares.”

In several weeks, his oldest daughter is going to be celebrating her 10th birthday. For the last four years, his ex has not helped plan any birthdays, but she’s assisting with this one, just not in a financial sense.

His daughter adores horses and has begun riding at a ranch close to them, so he’s going to be renting the place out for her party.

His daughter is impressively dedicated and committed to her newfound hobby, so he bought her quite a generous gift.

“Her birthday present will be her own horse from her PARENTS, because I’m a nice person and want my daughters to have a relationship with their mother,” he added.

Roman – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual children

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“I’ve been dating my girlfriend for a little over 1 year now. The girls have met her and get along with her great. My ex-wife requested that my girlfriend not be at the birthday party out of respect for her.”

“In my head, I wanted to respond with, “Did you not think about this when you cheated?” I just told her I would think about it. Her mom called me today to say that they wouldn’t be coming if I brought my girlfriend. Then started ranting about how it’s disrespectful to bring another woman into our daughter’s life.”

He’s left feeling like he’s going to be forced to exclude his girlfriend, as he would hate for his daughter’s only living grandparents to skip her party.

What’s disappointing to him is that his ex and her family are treating the party like it’s all about them and what they want.

His girlfriend is playing a huge role in teaching his daughter all about horses, and she will be sad to have to miss the party.

What advice do you have for him?

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski