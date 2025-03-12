His Fiancée Left Him For Another Guy Months Before Their Wedding, And Now She’s Asking Him For Money To Pay Her Rent

zea_lenanet - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sadly, three years ago this 33-year-old man’s wedding was called off just months before he was set to say his vows.

His 31-year-old fiancée actually left him for another guy. They spent five years together, and he was horrified when she did this to him.

His now ex-fiancée quickly moved herself in with this other man, and she refused to speak to him if it didn’t entail anything about diving up their apartment and finances.

He was completely crushed by such a betrayal, but he has been able to move on with his life and heal so he’s doing well lately.

Well, out of the blue, guess who contacted him recently? His ex-fiancée.

“Turns out, the guy she left me for dumped her after finding out she got pregnant,” he explained. “She’s struggling financially and has asked if I could help her out—specifically, she wants money to cover rent.”

“She says she has nowhere else to turn and that she wouldn’t ask if she wasn’t desperate. I have the money. I’m in a much better place financially and emotionally than I was back then (I put all my energy into improving myself after what happened).”

“But I don’t see why I should give her anything. Some friends are saying I’m being selfish but I don’t see why her choices should be my problem now. Still, part of me does feel guilty. 5 years is a long time, and I did love her.”

To clarify here, he could fork over what his ex-fiancée needs in rent and not even blink, he’s that well-off financially.

His friends are fully aware of his wealth, so he believes that is the real reason why they’re pressuring him to help his ex-fiancée in her time of need.

He’s left wondering if he is a jerk for declining to help the girl who shattered his heart into a million pieces.

What do you think?

