His Friends Tried To Sabotage His Date Since They Hoped He Would Get Back Together With His Ex

Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Last night, this 35-year-old man went out on a first date with a 43-year-old woman, and he was blindsided when his friends tried to sabotage the evening.

His mom thought this woman would make a great match for him and she happens to be in a hobby group along with his mom.

As soon as his two friends and their girlfriends learned about his date, they instantly disapproved of the whole thing.

“At first it was because she was a few years older than me and because she’s a friend of my mom’s, but after pointing out that at our age 8 years is not a big gap and my mom was supportive they just called it “weird and creepy” to date her,” he explained.

He then started questioning other people in his life, but nobody else thought it was strange to want to take this woman out.

Finally, his friends confessed that his ex, who left him a year ago, has been missing him deeply, so they’re all hoping he gives her another chance.

His ex is close to the girlfriends of his two friends, and all of these girls have been scheming to reignite the spark between him and his ex, which seems like a “trashy romance plot,” to him.

Now, his ex dumped him after a year of dating, and she told him that their relationship “just didn’t feel right” to her.

His ex truly broke his heart, but he’s since managed to get over all that. He occasionally encounters her, and while he’s managed to be civil, make no mistake – he doesn’t want her as a friend or a girlfriend.

His ex is no longer involved in anything, and he intends to maintain their space. He’s disappointed in his friends for going along with their girlfriends and trying to make him take his ex back.

“[My] ex texted me this morning asking if we could meet up and talk and I told her that I wasn’t interested in anything she’d have to say and that I’d like to keep my distance from her,” he added.

“I’m also putting some distance between my two friends who were playing along with their girlfriends’ stupid game.”

Oh, and his date was amazing by the way. He already asked her out on another date and offered to cook this woman dinner and watch some bad movies they both love.

He also decided to break up with his friends, and then his ex tried to call him, so he blocked her from being able to reach out again.

What advice do you have for him?

