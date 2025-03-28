His Mother-In-Law Expects Him To Reschedule His Wedding After His Sister-In-Law Became A Widow

In a month, this 34-year-old man is supposed to be getting married, but he’s currently doubting that the wedding will even happen.

A month ago, his 35-year-old sister-in-law unexpectedly became a widow. Her husband was a nice man, and he feels terrible for her loss.

“I’ve gotten a front row seat of how it has rocked my soon-to-be in-laws,” he explained. “Everyone has really tried going above and beyond for his sister, making sure she’s as comfortable as possible.”

“And I truly can’t imagine, you know? You’d probably have to institutionalize me if something happened to my boy.”

Several days ago, his mother-in-law asked his partner to postpone and reschedule their wedding. His sister-in-law is in no shape to be there, and his mother-in-law knows how much his partner wants her to be in attendance.

While he’s not a big softie, his partner sure is. His partner has been into planning out the perfect day, and it’s set to happen on their 10-year anniversary of when they first met one another.

This is why their wedding day is so important to his partner, and because of that, the wedding holds a lot of meaning to him as well.



His partner is being made to feel like he’s selfish if he follows through with the wedding, and he hates that his mother-in-law put his partner in this position.

“I’m trying to be sympathetic, but I’m just…raging. I can’t help it. My emotions aren’t allowing me to be objective,” he said.

“I know his mom came to him in good faith, but it makes me so angry to think about this being put on his shoulders a month before our wedding. He was so excited.”

“And now I’m worried that if we don’t reschedule, he’s just going to be in his head the whole time, feeling guilty and unable to fully enjoy himself.”

He is completely aware of how much pain his sister-in-law is in, and he’s trying his best to keep it together and not wreck the family dynamics, but it’s tough not to let his anger leak out everywhere.

Do you think he should agree to reschedule the wedding?

