His Wife Wants Him To Quit His Job To Be A Stay-At-Home Dad, So He’s Asking For A Piece Of Her Successful Business In Exchange

Five years ago, this 34-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife tied the knot. Before he met his wife, she started a real estate business, and now it’s quite successful.

He has a career as a project manager, and although he and his wife do not have children at the moment, his wife just said she wants to start trying for a baby soon.

His wife mentioned that she wants him to quit his job and be a stay-at-home dad while managing their household.

“I was surprised because we’ve always been a dual-income household, and I enjoy my job,” he explained.

“She argued that since her business brings in significantly more money, it makes sense for me to stay home while she focuses on expanding it.”

Also, his wife would feel much better if he were their primary caregiver to their children as opposed to a nanny or daycare facility.

He responded that he would think about his wife’s request; however, if he has to quit his job and walk away from his career, he wants something in exchange – a piece of his wife’s business.

Should he and his wife ever get divorced, it creates an unfair dynamic. His wife will still have a thriving business, and he won’t have a career at all to fall back on.

“She was shocked and said I should trust her and that this felt “transactional,” he added. “I tried to explain that this isn’t about not trusting her, I love her, but if I leave the workforce, I’d lose earning potential while her wealth increases. I’m fine with making sacrifices for our family, but I want some security in return.”

“When I mentioned this to a couple of friends, they said I was being greedy and acting like I was planning for the marriage to fail. One even said I should be grateful she’s offering to support me at all.”

“I’m starting to wonder… am I being too cold or calculating about this?”

