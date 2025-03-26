His Wife Watches Friends Nonstop, And He’s Sick Of It

ArtmediaworX - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Friends is an iconic TV show that was around for ten seasons and aired from 1994 to 2004. The show featured six friends living in a Manhattan apartment, and some actors who appeared on the show before they got famous include Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, and George Clooney.

Many people are Friends fans, but not this 32-year-old man. His 30-year-old wife is so completely obsessed with the show that he’s come to basically hate it.

“Nearly every evening when I get home, Friends is on the TV. When bedtime rolls around, she turns on the TV in our bedroom and puts Friends on in there to fall asleep to,” he explained.

“We’ve probably streamed the entire series, pilot to finale, like 100 times or more over the last few years. I like Friends, but this amount is excessive.”

“Sometimes I’ll complain about it, and she’ll binge a different show for a bit, usually an old Nickelodeon or Disney Channel sitcom like iCarly or Jessie. As a reminder, we’re adults in our 30s, so this is not exactly better.”

According to his wife, watching such a nostalgic show comforts her amid periods of stress. They have a 9-month-old son, so his wife is constantly stressed to the max.

When he tries to get his wife to watch a show she hasn’t seen before, she responds that she’s too exhausted to have the attention span required to invest in something new.

She tells him that he can watch a show if he wants, but he’s not an avid TV watcher; his wife is. He would prefer to go on YouTube, play video games, or write something for his next Dungeons & Dragons session.

Oh, and he’s over David Schwimmer screaming “Pivot!” whenever he wants to relax and unwind with his wife and baby by his side.

“As a tangential issue, she must have one of her “comfort shows” on in order to sleep. I, on the other hand, have ADHD and won’t sleep if there’s a TV distracting me,” he continued.

“Our compromise so far has been for me to stay up reading or on my phone until she’s asleep and turn the TV off, but I’d love it if we could just go…to sleep.”

“We’ve talked this issue in circles a dozen times, and nothing’s changed. I really need some outside perspective here.”

What advice do you have for him?

