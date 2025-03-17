How To Make Irish Soda Bread Scones To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

TikTok - @mandy.jeanty - pictured above is Mandy with her Irish soda bread scones

Mary O’s Irish Soda Bread Shop is a bakery in New York City that everyone is talking about right now, and their Irish soda bread scones are exceptionally noteworthy.

Mary O’Halloran is the owner of the shop, and she sold over $1 million dollars of her famous scones during the pandemic.

If you can’t make the trip to New York City or if you’re simply interested in making Irish soda bread scones on your own at home, a woman by the name of Mandy who goes by @mandy.jeanty on TikTok has an amazing recipe for them.

Mandy says that normally, the Irish soda bread that she’s had is on the dry side, but these scones come out in a way that’s buttery and biscuit-like.

Ingredients 2 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 stick of melted butter

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup dried currents

1 zested orange

1 tsp salt

2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 Tbs caraway seeds

Egg wash (i egg with 1 Tbs cream) Instructions To start, mix your dry ingredients in a large bowl. So gather up your flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and baking soda and whisk that all together. Next, add in the currents, zested orange, and caraway seeds. Fold in your wet ingredients as your third step – melted butter and buttermilk. TikTok – @mandy.jeanty – pictured above is Mandy with her Irish soda bread scones Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox. Mix well until your dough is formed. Then get out a muffin tin, grease it, and using an ice cream scooper, place balls of dough into the cavities of the muffin tin. Brush on your egg wash, then pop your scones into the oven at 425. Bake them until they’re golden brown, then pull them out and let them cool. Mandy slices them in the middle, adds a pat of Kerrygold butter and a spoonful of raspberry preserves, and then enjoys them! What do you think – will you be making Irish soda bread scones to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day?

