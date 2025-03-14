She Agreed To Open Her Marriage, Her Husband Got Another Girl Pregnant, And They Expect Her To Raise The Baby

shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For more than ten years, this 42-year-old woman has been married to her 38-year-old husband. They had a child when they were young, and their child is currently in college.

Overall, she says her marriage has been wonderful. Her husband was her very first love, and she was his too. Two years ago, she and her husband agreed to open their marriage, as they were seeking some more, well, romance, than what they were getting at home.

They laid out some ground rules to stick to, and looking back, she wishes she never said yes to going along with the plan, as it was never something she was that interested in.

She and her husband went on some dates with other people, and then her husband met a 25-year-old girl named Emma through his job.

Her husband is rich and handsome for his age she says, so it wasn’t surprising to her that he quickly found a girl who was into him.

“Emma is everything I’m not. I’m very short, with a mom bod, and an introverted, almost anxious personality,” she explained.

“Emma is tall, long-legged, shaped like an hourglass with muscle in all the right spots. She’s the life of the party. My husband began to see Emma about a year ago.”

“I returned home one night and walked in on them in the living room. Neither of us had ever brought anyone else home to this point. I apologized profusely, and I could tell my husband was embarrassed.”

Her own dynamic with Emma grew strange, and whenever Emma came over to their house, she was expected to pretty much wait hand and foot on Emma and her husband.

shurkin_son – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

She had to cook and clean for them and essentially turned into their maid. A week ago, Emma and her husband asked to speak to her, and they were beaming.

Her stomach dropped, and she thought that it would be the conversation in which her husband said he wanted to leave her for Emma, but she was wrong.

“What they told me instead is something I don’t know even right now how to properly handle or make work in my mind,” she said.

“Emma is pregnant. My heart stopped. What will people think? Is all I could imagine. My social circle, our family, they know none of this. I mustered a “And you’re keeping it?” And she laughed.”

“She sat on my husband’s lap and said, “Well I’m much too busy and young to properly raise a baby, so that’s why you and R (my husband) are going to raise it.” I began to cry, my head spinning. I cried that I couldn’t, that people wouldn’t understand. She told me firmly that it wasn’t a choice.”

Yeah, so now her husband and Emma want her to play live-in nanny to their child. She’s spent the week since then sobbing and yelling at her husband, but he’s on Emma’s side.

She is a stay-at-home housewife without any money of her own. Her family doesn’t live nearby, so she has nobody to lean on right now.

Not a single soul is aware that her husband got Emma pregnant and that they want her to raise the baby. She’s left wondering if she should find some way to get out of her house or if she should just take care of a kid who isn’t hers, as she is in a pickle.

“Quick edit just because I have already received some harsh messages in my inbox about this being fake. I wish it was. Sincerely,” she continued.

“I know how it looks and sounds, how can someone be so pathetic? I didn’t even realize how bad it was until the news I got and reflected. I don’t know how it got so far but it did. I used to be a self-respecting person. Thank you.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski