She Dated A Guy Who Stole $600 From Her, Lied About Having A Six-Figure Job, And Had Criminal Charges Against Him

A woman who goes by @popcorneater0 is left wondering where she can find a decent guy to date in Kansas City after she just lived a total nightmare with the last guy she was seeing.

She’s convinced there are no nice men left on earth after she uncovered all of the lies this guy was feeding her, and they’re pretty extensive. It seems like he didn’t give her one single truth!

She spent a couple of weeks dating him, but she could tell what he was telling her just did not make any sense, despite him having excellent answers to her questions.

She’s a pretty relaxed and calm person, so it’s not like she was interrogating him on anything. It’s just that as they kept on dating, she could realize he was anything but honest.

There was a pattern of sketchiness surrounding what he was up to or where he was, but then he started slipping up more and it was evident he was lying about anything and everything.

She decided she had enough, so she dumped him. It was then that she learned he had stolen $600 from her, lied about having a six-figure job, and had criminal charges against him.

“It turns out, he wasn’t making $120,000 a year – he doesn’t have a job,” she explained in her video. “My friends also did a background check on him – recent DUI.”

“Criminal charges. Love that. Oh, did I mention he stole $600 from me? Then lied to me about it. Which checks out, his bank is suing him because he hasn’t paid them in over half of a year.”

“But you know, this was all masked. He was getting me flowers, making me breakfast in the morning, buying me presents – with my own cash.”

She’s left feeling like her dates in the future will have to be structured more like interviews so she can avoid meeting more liars.

