She Divorced Her Husband Over A Lie Her Son Told, But Now She Wants Him Back Even Though He Has A Girlfriend

It was a decade in total that this 47-year-old woman spent with her 48-year-old husband, and they were married for eight of those years.

While they didn’t have any children together, her husband had three kids from a previous relationship, and she had one son. Her husband was married once before her, and she was married twice before him.

“I always felt like I loved him way more than he loved me. He even told me when we were dating that he had walls around his heart and he would never fully open his heart to love anybody again,” she explained.

“We were in marriage counseling because he was the one who was unhappy. There were things that bothered me, but I still wanted to stay together. I loved him more than I’ve loved anyone.”

Well, her now ex-husband moved out of their house nine months ago, and their divorce was made official less than two months ago.

Just before her ex-husband left home, her mom mentioned he had been at her house, saying nasty things about her to her son for hours on end.

A day later, her son stated that her ex-husband told them both that he had already hired a divorce attorney, located a new apartment, and would be leaving her shortly.

When she found all of this out, she turned around and told her ex-husband he was free to leave, but she didn’t let on to what her mom and son said.

“He didn’t ask why the sudden change of heart, or why I was asking him to move out. He just said ok and left that same day,” she added.

Unfortunately, she just learned from her ex-husband himself that her son lied about the whole thing, so she essentially kicked her husband out over something that never even occurred in the first place.

On top of all that, she discovered her ex-husband has a new girlfriend, whom he’s moving in with in less than a week.

She feels like her ex-husband moved on way too fast. She suspects her ex-husband’s new girlfriend works with him at the school where he teaches, since he previously said a lot of women flirted with him there.

“I freaked out and I emailed him and I begged and pleaded for him to get back together with me and told him I still love him,” she said.

“I told him that when his rebound fizzles out, I’ll be waiting for him. He said it’s too late. He said he will try to email me back in a couple of weeks to answer my questions and give me closure.”

Now, while she was still with her ex-husband, he nonstop brought up getting divorced. She believes that was because he grew sick of her son and her mom.

Her son is not a nice person, and they don’t speak much anymore. What’s interesting is that following the divorce, her son and ex-husband are basically best friends.

Her son and ex-husband hang out constantly and talk on the phone a lot. Her son also helped her ex-husband move in with his new girlfriend, as he does own a truck.

“I will also have to see my ex-husband again in person in 1.5 months when we meet with our tax lady, since he hasn’t done our taxes for the past 3 years,” she continued.

“I’m losing weight like crazy so I will look hot when I see him, lol. I usually dress casually; no makeup. I will be dressed up, have my hair and makeup done, perfume, you name it.”

“Any and all advice welcome. How do I get over him and move on? It hurts so bad, and I cry all the time. I just want him back.”

