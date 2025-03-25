She Dumped Her Boyfriend After He Called Stay-At-Home Moms Lazy And Went On A Tirade About Them

Lumeez23/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This woman and her boyfriend were discussing future topics when they got into a chat about stay-at-home moms.

Unexpectedly, her boyfriend went on a complete tirade about how “lazy” girls are the ones who stay home after giving birth, because girls who have ambition pick their careers back up.

Her boyfriend argued that it’s not so difficult to balance a job and kids before throwing in there that stay-at-home moms aren’t contributing, but they are coming up with excuses to not go back to work.

She never said anything about having a desire to stay at home herself after having kids, and she does quite well for herself in her own career.

“I pushed back, trying to explain that raising a child is literally a full-time job and that a lot of families decide to have one parent stay home because it makes sense for them,” she explained.

“But he cut me off and said, “That’s not how it works, you’re just lazy.” At that point, I realized we had completely different values, and I didn’t want a future with someone who thought like that.”

“So I told him I couldn’t be with someone who had such little respect for stay-at-home moms, and I broke up with him. He got super defensive, saying I was “overreacting” and “twisting his words,” but I wasn’t about to argue over something so fundamental.”

Some of their mutual friends feel she was mean and should have dropped the discussion, as they feel her now ex-boyfriend is entitled to his own opinion.

She didn’t think it was only an opinion – she found it to be one enormous red flag regarding his views on women, parenting, and relationships overall.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to dump him after he made it clear he has zero respect for stay-at-home moms.

What do you think? Do you agree it’s an alarming position to have?

