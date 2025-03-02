She Gave Her Husband An Ultimatum About Housework And He Left Her For Another Woman

Valerii Honcharuk - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman spent literal years arguing with her husband about the division of their housework. She got so fed up that she finally hit him with an ultimatum: he could pitch in and help her, or he was welcome to leave.

Well, her husband left her, and she has to admit she did not see that coming. Her husband stated it was obvious she had no respect for him, so he couldn’t keep on being with her because of that.

Her husband moved out of their bedroom and into a spare one for several months. But then, he left their house and moved in with some other woman.

“The speed with which that happened suggests the ‘other woman’ was not a new thing, although he maintains that they were ‘just friends’ prior to our separation,” she explained.

“Apparently she made a move as soon as he was free – or at least, that’s his story. My reaction? *Whatever.* When I met his new girlfriend, rather than feeling resentful or jealous, I wanted to hug her, and thank her for taking him off my hands.”

“Also, she’s very pretty, which people seem to think should make me feel worse, but actually makes me feel better. A part of me is like: at least I kept him for a while, despite the competition!”

Dividing up their assets has been more complicated, as she’s been the breadwinner and caregiver of their children.

Her husband still said he wanted half of all of their assets, as he has “future needs.” There’s a part of her that thinks her husband was trying to rile her up, but she just said yes to going 50/50 on everything.

She sold their house, sold the shares they had, and they’re still ironing all of the other details out. She found a new apartment with her children, and life is going well for them.

Valerii Honcharuk – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

They do not have a backyard or a pool, but she’s happy with this shakeup, and it makes her feel guilty for being this elated.

She does feel sad for their children, as it’s not easy having parents who are no longer together, but she can’t lie – not being with her husband is for the best.

“I know my reaction seems strange. Maybe there is something wrong with me. Maybe I was just never invested enough in this relationship to begin with. Maybe I don’t really know how to love,” she continued.

“But at least I now finally know happiness, and that’s a wonderful thing.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski