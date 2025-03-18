She Got Her Coworker Fired After He Kept Bringing His Bratty Kid To The Office And Letting Her Run Free

Back in January, this 25-year-old woman started a job in a tiny office. The company that employs her has 10 total employees; her boss is one of them.

She has a shared space with five of her coworkers, and her boss hardly is ever in their office. Her boss is either working at home, out sick, or sending her son to come in.

Overall, her job is nice, but she does have a problem with one of her male coworkers. Their office hours are Monday through Friday and without fail, this coworker brings his daughter to the office a minimum of four days a week.

Her coworker’s daughter is six and totally obnoxious. Her coworker brings her in and sets her free to wreak havoc on everyone.

“She always runs around the office, sometimes leaves the room, and then starts banging on the door (you can’t open it without [a] card),” she explained.

“When we’re on the phone she can come up to us and fight for the phone or scream in our ear. She also took things from my desk a few times and refused to give them back.”

“This is my second job so I was confused. I asked other coworkers about it, but they said it was normal and not to worry. I asked this particular employee about it. They told me that our boss let them do it and they basically ignored all my concerns and complaints.”

Last month, her boss made a rare appearance at the office and while they had a break, she had a little check-in chat with her.

While she was speaking to her boss, she let her know that her coworker’s daughter was a real pain. Her boss had no idea what she was talking about.

She went on to say that her coworker’s daughter was loud, and her boss was still puzzled as she asked if her coworker was bringing his kid to work.

Her boss dropped the topic and walked out of the room. Earlier this month, her coworker with the kid stopped coming to their office and she found out her boss fired them.

“They cried, telling us that “our boss was monitoring their behavior” and that she “ignored all their hard work just because they brought a child here,” she continued.

“Everyone in the office was upset and tried to comfort them while wondering who had told her. Somehow I managed to pretend it wasn’t me and agreed when they assumed it was the boss’s son who told her, but when I got home and told my partner and friends and then my parents… most of them sided with the employee and said I should have never mentioned it and that I should have “read the room.”

Do you think she was wrong to tell her boss that her coworker was bringing his bratty kid to the office almost every day?

