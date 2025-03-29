She Got Kicked Out Of A Bridal Party After Her Brother Said She Was Too Mentally Ill To Be A Bridesmaid

This 22-year-old girl and her 28-year-old brother Liam are super close, so when Liam quickly got engaged to his 26-year-old girlfriend, Charlotte, she fully supported this.

She even helped Liam pick out the engagement ring he gave to Charlotte, and she was there for him as he flipped out over all the silly details surrounding his upcoming wedding.

On one occasion, Charlotte melted down over napkin colors, of all things, and she patiently stood by as that happened.

“I was supposed to be a bridesmaid. Had the dress, the shoes, and was in the group chat with all the Pinterest links and “bride vibes” spam,” she explained.

“Then out of nowhere, last week, Charlotte calls me crying and says I’m out of the wedding party. I’m like… what? Why? She gets all awkward and then drops the bomb: “Liam said you’ve got too much mental health stuff going on and he’s worried you’ll cause drama.”

“For context, yeah, I had a rough year. Breakup, therapy, and got diagnosed with anxiety and depression. But I’ve been doing the work. I’ve never flipped out at family stuff, never made anything about me. I’ve been chill.”

Instead of getting upset, she didn’t say anything, as she was afraid to create more drama. But a day ago, Liam reached out to her and requested that she be his ride to the wedding venue since his best man is now sick and can’t do it.

She responded back to Liam over text and said she wasn’t stable enough to be trusted behind the wheel, before adding that she would hate to create a scene on his big day.

Every single person she knows thinks she’s “petty” for not wanting to help Liam out. Their mom thinks she’s not being an adult and should do what Liam wants.

“But like…why is it always me who’s supposed to eat the disrespect and still show up with a smile?” she wondered.

Do you think she should agree to be Liam’s ride after she got kicked out of the bridal party because he said she’s too mentally ill to participate?

