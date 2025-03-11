She Issued Her Mother-In-Law An Ultimatum For Badmouthing Her In Front Of Her Kids

shurkin_son - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

For years on end, this woman has tried her hardest not to rock the boat with her mother-in-law, as she was hesitant to create drama in the family.

But after trying to keep this all bottled up and under wraps for years, she finally couldn’t take it anymore and issued her mother-in-law an ultimatum.

“My MIL is one of those people who just thinks she can talk down to me and treat me like I’m beneath her,” she explained.

“She’s constantly undermining me, dismissing anything I say or do, and acting like I don’t have any say in my own life. It’s been wearing me down for a while now, but what really crossed the line is how she treats me in front of my kids.”

“She’s always badmouthing me in front of them, telling them things like I’m lazy, or that I don’t care about the family. It’s like she’s trying to turn them against me, and that’s not something I’m going to let slide.”

Her husband largely doesn’t get involved, though he has had several tiny spats with his mom on occasion about the rudeness.

But her husband has failed to really have it out with her mother-in-law over her attitude. She did hope that in time, her husband would prove to be her champion, though that didn’t occur.

Several days ago, her mother-in-law dropped by uninvited (her favorite activity) and laced into her with her kids all present.

Her mother-in-law chastised her for not caring for their house or keeping things tidy, and she lost it. I mean, you can only take so much nagging, right?

“I told her she needed to stop talking to me like that, stop disrespecting me in my own home, and stop badmouthing me in front of the kids,” she said.

“I told her if this didn’t change, I was done. I was gonna cut her off. No more visits, no more anything. My husband was shocked at first, but then he just looked at me and said he respected my decision.”

“He agreed that if she couldn’t show me basic respect, then it’s time for her to go. I thought that was it we were on the same page finally. But MIL lost it. She started yelling at me, calling me controlling, saying I was being ridiculous, and that I have no right to talk to her like that. Of course, now my family is divided.”

She has loved ones who believe sticking up for herself and issuing that ultimatum was long overdue, while others feel she was too crazy and should have been less inflammatory.

She’s left wondering if it was rude of her to hit her mother-in-law with that ultimatum for how nasty she is.

What do you think?

