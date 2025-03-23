She Texted Her Husband To Say She’s Leaving Him And Didn’t Bother Telling Him In Person

Four years back, this 30-year-old woman tied the knot with her 32-year-old husband, Chris. Their marriage seemed to be good, but on the inside, she didn’t feel like she could keep going with being Chris’s wife.

She says that Chris is a wonderful man in a number of ways, but in regards to their marriage, it was like she “was invisible.”

Her in-laws are lovely, but she doesn’t get along with her sister-in-law, Rachel. Rachel loves to criticize her, and it pained her that Chris failed to stick up for her.

“She’s made fun of my weight, my hobbies, my choices, and every time I tried talking to Chris about it, he’d just laugh it off and tell me to not let her get to me. But it hurt. It really hurt that he didn’t have my back,” she explained.

“It wasn’t just Rachel, though. It was the little things that added up over time. He’d forget important dates, like our anniversary or my birthday. He’d leave dirty laundry around the house for days and never make an effort to help with cleaning.”

“I worked full-time, took care of our home, and when I’d ask for help, he’d say he was tired or busy with work. But he never seemed too tired to play video games or hang out with his friends.”

She threw the towel in on their marriage after she encountered health problems and turned to Chris for support. Chris treated her like she was being dramatic though, and after she saw a doctor who insisted she had to have surgery, she knew she had to leave Chris.

She’s been giving her all in their marriage, and he’s struggled to give her the bare minimum in exchange.

So, she sent Chris a text message letting him know she was leaving him. She didn’t tell him face-to-face, as she was concerned he would not listen to her.

Chris is so wrapped up in his job and hobbies that her feelings haven’t even registered with him, so why bother having a conversation?

She was additionally concerned about causing a scene, so she packed up her belongings while he was at work one day.

“I left a message on his phone telling him I couldn’t keep living like this,” she continued. “He’s upset and hurt, and I feel guilty, but at the same time, I don’t feel like I owe him any more of my energy.”

“I don’t know if I made the right choice, but I’m at a point where I need to prioritize my happiness and well-being.”

“Now I’m wondering if I should have been more direct in person. Did I go about it all wrong? Did I act too hastily, or am I justified for walking away after everything I’ve been through?”

