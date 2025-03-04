She Told Everyone Her New Neighbor’s A Registered Offender, And Now This Guy’s Wife Is Mad At Her For Ruining His Fresh Start

Cavan - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Megan’s Law makes it possible for members of the public to have access to information regarding registered offenders.

This woman was able to use Megan’s Law one day to see if she had any registered offenders residing in her neighborhood after a chat she had with one of her friends gave her the idea.

Since she lives in a peaceful, family-friendly neighborhood, the kind of place where nobody locks their doors, so she did not expect to see anyone she knew on the list.

Well, she found out that her new neighbor is not only a registered offender – he just got out of prison a year ago for assaulting little girls.

She not only uncovered information on what he did through the Megan’s Law website, but she was able to locate a news article on his crimes too.

“We live close to an elementary school. Far enough that he can legally live there but close enough that a lot of kids walk or ride their bikes to school,” she explained.

“I immediately started alerting our neighbors, especially those that have small children. Well the guys wife found out and is super mad.”

“She said I ruined his chance at a fresh start and his chance to redeem himself. I just felt that parents have a right to know.”

She’s not even sure how this guy’s wife found out that she was the one who went around saying something, as she simply texted her neighbors.

She was scared to learn about this man’s past, and she only alerted her neighbors as she was concerned about the risk he potentially poses to their little kids.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to tell everyone about her new neighbor, since perhaps it wasn’t appropriate for her to go sharing this news in the neighborhood.

What do you think?

