She Wants Her Unemployed Husband To Move In With His Parents For A Few Months To Get His Life Together

kiuikson - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Occasionally, someone needs a wake-up call in order to get their life together, and this 35-year-old woman is ready to deliver that to her husband.

They’ve been married for the last two years and her husband has a house he co-owns with his mom and dad. However, they’re living in a two-bedroom apartment of their own and trying to save up enough money to purchase a house.

Her husband is standing in the way of that future plan though, since he’s spent the last year unemployed and he’s applied to exactly zero jobs in that time.

Her husband is additionally struggling with feeling burnt out, and he has health problems on top of all that. She’s been having to pick up the slack financially, and she’s working between 40 to 60 hours each week while juggling the housework and cooking. Her husband does pitch in around their home, and he does provide money for 15 to 20% of their expenses.

“I didn’t realize it but I’m starting to build up some resentment and am getting to my wits end,” she explained.

“Our lease is up in a few months and I know the rate is going to go up, so I think the best thing instead of my spouse having to pay both parts of the monthly house fees for the home with his family and chipping in 15% of the rent here, it’d be best if I move into a one bedroom for the time being, while my spouse lives at home with his parents to save money on rent.”

“Hoping this also creates some urgency for him to find a job quickly. It’ll also be cheaper for me to rent a 1 bedroom as opposed to how much I’m paying for rent right now (majority of it) for a 2 bedroom.”

She’s wondering if it’s mean of her to want her husband to move home with his mom and dad for a couple of months in order to get his life together.

She’s hoping that this will light a fire under him to finally go get a job while also allowing her to save more money for a home to purchase in the future.

Ideally, they can spend the next three to six months living apart, but they can move in with one another again if her husband can land a job.

“He feels like I don’t believe in him/or that this proposal is a step towards a divorce/breaking up but I don’t see it that way at all,” she continued.

“I see it as a precautionary measure so I don’t have further resentment built up if the rent were to go up in our current 2 bedroom.”

