She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Spent An Hour Bragging About Himself And She Couldn’t Get A Word In

AS Photo Family - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

A woman who goes by @tefiney on TikTok recently went out on a casual lunch date that quickly went bad after the guy spent a solid hour bragging about himself and she couldn’t get a word in.

Her friend (and coworker) was the one who set her up with this guy. Her friend knows that she is single, so her friend thought it would be fun to introduce her to this guy named Ryan one day and invite him out to lunch with them.

On that lunch date, she was not impressed with Ryan in the least, since he made himself the star of the show and didn’t even try to get to know her.

“For the hour and fifteen minutes that was lunch, I would like to say that approximately an hour was this gentleman detailing all his accomplishments and how great he was,” she explained in her video.

She snuck in a couple of quick reactions and one-word answers, but that was all she could manage to say since Ryan was so busy telling her everything she had to know about him.

She has no desire to talk to Ryan or go out on a date with him ever again after how self-centered he was on the other end of that table.

She says the moral of her story is that if you’re trying to impress your date, or you have any intention of seeing your date again, you should not walk in like such an egomaniac.

She added in her caption, “Sometimes you gotta read the room or table and realize you’re not that interesting. Don’t be a Ryan.”

What do you think?

Have you ever gone out on a date where someone spent the whole time talking about themselves instead of asking any questions about you?

