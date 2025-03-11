She Went On A First Date With A Guy Who Spent 20 Minutes On The Phone With His Mom Before Complaining About How She Nags Him

A woman named Rosh who goes by @justrosy__ on TikTok is dishing on a failed first date she went on where the guy couldn’t manage to cut his umbilical cord to his mom.

Rosh met this guy on a dating app and they spent two weeks chatting before she agreed to a first date. He seemed to be great via text, and the chemistry was there.

He had cute photos and he made her feel at ease. Rosh allowed him to pick her up for their date, though she was worried about letting him know her address so she had him get her from her friend’s house.

As soon as Rosh got into his car, this guy didn’t even bother saying hi, as he was so busy on the phone with his mom (his mom was shouting at him).

“Guys, the whole twenty-minute car ride he was on the phone with his mom on speaker, and he could not tell her that he had to go,” she explained in her video.

Adding to the list of icks, he lied to her about his height and was much shorter than he said he was, and he ran over the curb while trying to parallel park.

They walked into the restaurant and before ordering drinks, Rosh’s date asked what she wanted. She mentioned she was going to get herself a dirty martini, before warning this guy that he probably wouldn’t like it.

He got the same thing, took a single sip, and nearly threw up at the table. He then couldn’t finish his drink, which bothered Rosh, as she likes to see a man with a mind of his own instead of a man who does whatever he thinks will make her happy.

“Then the whole conversation was just about his mom and how she always nags him and how she always trauma dumps on him,” Rosh said.

“And I was like, “You can’t even cut the phone with your mom when you’re on a first date – you are pretty much in a relationship with your mother and until you are not in a relationship with your mother, you’re not going to be able to have a relationship with a woman.'”

This guy couldn’t help but agree with her before launching into how his last relationship ended. Would you be shocked if I told you his mom played a part in that?

Rosh asked to go home early and told this guy she didn’t think there was a romantic spark. Later on, Rosh had to block this guy since he kept texting her.

Rosh just can’t understand why this guy fully agreed with her after she pointed out that he’s in a relationship with his mom.

