She’s Not Paying For Her Sister’s Wedding Dress After Being Banned From Wearing Makeup To The Wedding

Some brides make interesting demands involving their wedding guests or bridal party members, and this 26-year-old woman’s 33-year-old sister has one of the weirdest requirements I’ve ever heard of for her wedding.

Now, this woman has a job as a freelance makeup artist, and she adores makeup and believes it’s an enormous part of her identity.

Her sister’s wedding is happening in ten months, and she was asked to be a bridesmaid. A couple of weeks ago, her sister told her that she pretty much only has one rule for everyone to follow on her wedding day: not a single soul is permitted to show up in makeup.

“She wants everything to be “completely natural” because she’s trying to embrace a minimalist, “authentic” vibe,” she explained.

“I told her I respect her vision, but wearing makeup makes me feel confident and like myself. I even offered to do something super light and natural, just a little concealer and mascara. But she said no literally, no makeup.”

She was not happy about her sister’s rule, but she figured she would not make an issue out of it. A week ago, her sister then called her up with a request: she asked if she could buy her wedding dress.

Her sister and her fiancé have a super tight budget they have to stick to. But since she makes excellent money, her sister thought that she could pay for the dress as a present, given how well-off she is.

Her sister added that she did give her money to pay for beauty school after she couldn’t come up with the cash a couple of years ago.

“That was a really generous thing for her to do, and I’ve always been grateful,” she said. “They have a kinda good amount of money but have already spent LOADS on their natural nature wedding.”

“I told her, “If you don’t want me to look like myself at your wedding, why should I pay for how you look at your wedding?” She got REALLY upset and said I was being petty and selfish.”

“Our parents are taking her side, saying I should support her as her sister and that a wedding isn’t about me.”

