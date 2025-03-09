She’s Ready To Call Off Her Wedding Over How Her Fiancé’s Son And Ex-Wife Treat Her

omelnickiy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Three years ago, this 33-year-old woman began dating her 35-year-old fiancé. Now, her fiancé was married before her, but he got divorced two years prior to them getting into a relationship.

Her fiancé has an 8-year-old son that he shares with his ex-wife. She’s tried her hardest to treat her fiancé’s son like he’s her own child.

Her fiancé’s ex used to be in a relationship, but after that ended, she became a nightmare to deal with. Her fiancé’s ex then used all of her newfound free time to try to steal away her fiancé’s attention and then tried to make their son dislike her.

“His son liked me ever since [we started dating] but he started treating me differently, calling me “fake mom,” saying he didn’t want us to have a baby; asking his dad all the time if he loves him more than me,” she explained.

Her fiancé’s son stopped listening to her and would defer to her fiancé about everything. The boy also stopped being nice to her, and that was replaced with rudeness.

He also demanded to sleep in their bed with them, and if they dared to ask him to spend a night on his own, he sobbed and said they needed to call his mom.

Her fiancé’s son got upset whenever she held her fiancé’s hand, and would interrupt them when they were speaking.

Even though her fiancé’s son only spends the weekends with them, it’s getting to be too much for her. She adores her fiancé, but she’s thinking it’s time to call off her wedding since she cannot deal with his son and his ex.

“I am worried that I won’t have peace of mind when I marry him one day because of his ex-wife and son. Is it worth it to marry him and put up with all of this [nonsense]?” she wondered.

omelnickiy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski