The Girl He’s Been Dating Joked About Short Guys, So He Wants To Dump Her

fotofabrika - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

There are so many things on this planet that are outside of our control, such as what our genetics gifted us with appearance-wise.

Six weeks ago, this 28-year-old guy met a girl a year younger than him on a dating app and while everything has been wonderful, she recently made a joke about short kings, and that made him want to dump her.

Prior to this though, he was feeling her, she was clearly into him, and he saw something of a future with this girl.

They have been spending basically every evening with one another, to give you an idea of just how well their relationship was been going.

Earlier today, they were cracking jokes and discussing their plans for the day ahead, and this girl stated she was heading to yoga with her friends, and her one friend’s new man was going to be there.

“She said she thinks her friend is just desperate, and I asked why and she said [because] he’s short,” he explained.

“That really triggered me. While I might be tall (6’3), I’m an advocate for shorter dudes in the dating scene and it triggers me when women are superficial about height.”

“So I said why’s that’s a problem and she started going on about how she couldn’t date a short man. She’s 5’7 so I guess I give her a pass, but her friend is short, so it’s okay, I said what if that’s what she wants and she said no, she makes jokes about it in their group chat.”

Well, that had him seeing red. He demanded to know why she would ever dare judge someone on a quality they cannot control, such as height.

She hit back that she couldn’t understand why he was upset since he is not in the short king category and is super tall.

He argued that she was missing what he was trying to convey, which was that this man was unable to do anything about his stature.

She noticed he was angry, so she quickly backpedaled to placate him.

“But it’s just left a bad taste in my mouth and TBH, makes me wanna kinda end things,” he continued. “I hate superficial people, and especially when it’s something you can’t control. Weight, I’ll give it a pass [because] you can lose weight, but how can you control height?”

“I’m at the point where I’m seriously considering ending things. Do you think this is grounds for ending things?”

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

