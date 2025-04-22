He Broke Up With A Gorgeous Girl Who Went On Eight Dates With Him And Still Wouldn’t Kiss Him

There’s nothing wrong with taking things slow with someone, but what happens when it evolves into moving too slowly?

For more than a month now, this 33-year-old man has been consistently taking a gorgeous woman his same age out on dates.

They originally met on a dating app, and she sent him a message first. He wasted no time organizing their first date, which happened over coffee.

“She was captivating in every aspect. Calm, logical, beautiful, brilliant, and had this awkward, quirky energy to her,” he explained.

“My exact cup of tea. Conversation flowed so well. We held hands and that cute [stuff]. She asked me intriguing questions and I in return.”

“We saw each other over 8 dates. I was thinking we were progressing to exclusivity and, hopefully, later, a relationship. I asked to kiss her after our second date. She said no. I asked to kiss her again after the 8th date (this last Sunday) again; she said no.”

As for why she refused to kiss him, she admitted that she was still working through whether or not she viewed him in a romantic light or simply as a friend.

That’s pretty wild that she went on eight dates with him and still hadn’t yet made up her mind on if she was interested in developing a serious relationship.

But anyway, he dropped her off at her place, arrived back at his house, and then decided to make it clear to her that he was done.

He pointed out that he was interested in being with a girl who had reciprocal feelings for him, and clearly, that was not happening with her.

“I’m proud of myself because former me would have stayed around and begged for her approval. Changed who I was just to get her,” he continued.

“…Just very proud of me for growing and knowing my worth.”

What advice do you have for him?

