He Does Not Want To Buy His Obese Wife A Second Seat On The Airplane When They Fly To Her Nephew’s Graduation

This man’s wife has had a hard time with her weight for as long as he can recall. As the years went on, his wife literally gave up attempting to manage her size.

Her health has spiraled out of control ever since – her blood work is abysmal, she is suffering from liver problems and high blood pressure, and she’s prediabetic. She is 5’9″ and 470 pounds.

He’s fed up watching his wife crash and burn, and while she tells him she would like to lose some weight, it never happens.

He pitches in to make his wife healthy meals and tries to support her getting her weight down, but it doesn’t work.

“For the record, her weight doesn’t make me any less attracted to her, I love her. I don’t tell her she needs to lose weight or anything of the sort. I don’t even bring it up unless she does,” he explained.

Now, he and his wife are flying to her nephew’s graduation in Virginia next month. All of their accommodations are set, except for their plane tickets, since his wife will not buy a second seat on the plane to make up for her size.

A year ago, they began searching for plane tickets, and he very kindly suggested that they would most likely have to purchase two seats for her, not just one.

He only said this because he didn’t want her to be embarrassed on the plane, and he wanted to tackle that ahead of time.

His wife said no to buying two tickets, and she mentioned she would stay home if the airline attempted to make her do that.

“I am upset because I feel like this puts a lot of time and money on the line, and that I’d rather buy the seat and have it refunded later (we would buy a refundable ticket for the second seat), but she is flat out refusing,” he added.

“My friends are telling me that I should just buy the seat for her so it doesn’t mess up my trip. However, I won’t be going either if she doesn’t, as it’s her nephew. I’ve never met this person, it feels weird to just show up to his graduation alone.”

“Lastly, it feels like I’m enabling her in some way; she’s known about this for over a year, and hasn’t done anything to better her health, just talked about it. I feel like the only way we can go and enjoy the trip is if I just buy the seats.”

“So, [am I the jerk] for not wanting to buy a second seat for her, as I feel like I am enabling her, or do I just bite the bullet in support of my wife?”

