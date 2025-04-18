He Dumped His Girlfriend After She Turned Into A Gold Digger And Started Treating Him Like An ATM

uhdenis - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

A week ago, this man ended up dumping his girlfriend, but ever since then, he has been lying to his loved ones about why he came to that decision.

Approximately eight months ago, he won $750,000 (after paying his taxes), and he kept that a secret, yet only told his girlfriend about the money.

It certainly was a smart choice to avoid letting the world know about his good fortune, and he didn’t expect the money to change his girlfriend, but it unfortunately did.

“Almost overnight, she became a different person. Started planning these extravagant trips, talking about ‘our future’ constantly, and pushing me to ‘invest’ in her startup idea,” he explained.

“She’d never shown interest in entrepreneurship before. The final straw was finding texts to her friend about how she ‘finally found her meal ticket’ and how she was ‘set for life’ now.”

Well, what a gold digger! And he’s not exaggerating; his girlfriend morphed into someone new literally the day after he told her about the money.

He ended up calling his girlfriend out over the mean text messages she sent, and she immediately burst into tears.

She tried to argue that it was all a big misunderstanding, but he knew better. He knew she was treating him like an ATM, and she was doing a bad job of pretending otherwise.

All of their friends and family members believe their breakup was due to the fact that they drifted apart or something along those lines.

He doesn’t feel like setting the record straight, as revealing his girlfriend’s true colors will only make things a bigger mess than he’s prepared to deal with.

“It hurts…knowing someone I trusted for 3 years was just waiting for a payday. Now I’m questioning every relationship in my life,” he continued.

“Money really does show you who people are. Just wish I hadn’t had to learn that lesson the hard way.”

What advice do you have for him?

