He Paid Off His Brother’s Student Loans, And He’s Still Keeping It A Secret

This man is the oldest sibling, and he has a little brother whom he has never been that close to, but he still feels responsible for.

His little brother is the “golden child” in their family; the kind of kid who always had straight As in school, landed scholarships, and became the first member of their family to attend college.

“But what most people don’t know is how much he struggled mentally during college,” he explained. “There were nights he’d call me crying because he couldn’t handle the pressure.”

“He worked two jobs, barely slept, and still sent money back home for our parents. Fast forward a few years. He graduates, gets a decent job, but still has about $28k in student loans.”

“Meanwhile, I’d gotten lucky in life, made some good investments, and was doing comfortably well. Every time I saw him stress about those loans, it killed me inside. I’d tell him not to worry so much, that he was doing great, but he’d just shrug and say, “Yeah, I’ll be free in ten years, maybe.”

A year ago, he called up the company in charge of his brother’s student loans and paid them all off. He did this anonymously, with the help of a P.O. box and a money order, so there was no way of tracing it back to him.

When he had to write in contact info, he simply wrote down “benefactor.” A month after he paid off his brother’s student loans, his brother got a notification of this.

At first, his brother was convinced it was all some kind of scam. His brother called up the student loan company, and he was told it was not a joke.

Then his brother ranted to him about how crazy it was that somebody would do something so kind for him. His brother attempted to get to the bottom of who this person was, without success.

He laughed and pointed out to his brother that he had a guardian angel. To this day, he has kept it a secret, and his brother doesn’t know he’s behind the generous act.

“He’s doing so much better now. He travels, sleeps better, [and] even started dating someone. I still haven’t told him it was me, and I don’t think I ever will. I didn’t do it for recognition. I just wanted him to breathe again,” he continued.

“But sometimes I wish I could tell him. Not for the thanks, but just so he’d know that even though I’m not great with words or emotions but I do love him. A lot.”

What’s the kindest thing someone has ever done for you?

