He Rescued A Little Girl One Winter Day Back When He Was Homeless

Lisa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Exactly one winter ago, this man sadly found himself homeless. He was out in Calgary getting by on the streets, but when the temperatures dipped as low as -10°C, it was certainly a struggle to survive out there.

He managed to make it work by rummaging through garbage or swiping food. One day, he was walking along a snow-coated road when he spotted a little girl.

She was six or seven at best and had Down syndrome. She was all alone, trudging through the snow out there in bright pink flip-flops.

She was wearing a dress, and there was a little purse on her shoulder. She was not dressed at all for the brutal cold. Inside her little purse, she had a calculator.

“It was heartbreaking—she was clearly freezing, just wandering, maybe looking for somewhere warm,” he explained.

“As I passed her, she looked up at me and gave me the sweetest smile. I stopped, confused, looking around for her parents.”

“She just kept walking, and when I turned around again, I saw her heading straight between two parked vehicles—right into traffic. It was a total blind spot. The road was slick with ice, and she was just two steps away from being hit.”

He screamed at the little girl to stop what she was doing, and thankfully, she listened to him. He rushed over to her and demanded to know what she was up to.

Innocently, she stared back at him, with her hair in two ponytails. He offered the little girl his hand, and she didn’t immediately grasp it.

He bent down to her level and once more kindly reached his hand out to her, and finally, she took it. Holding her little hand in his own, he walked her back over to the safety of the sidewalk.

When they arrived, she pulled her calculator out of her bag, eager to show him everything it was capable of doing. He was touched by how genuine the moment was.

“Not long after, I spotted a cop car and ran over, telling them I’d found a little girl walking alone. Just then, her mom came running down the street, frantic and searching for her,” he continued.

“It’s crazy to think all of that happened in under ten minutes—one minute I was walking alone in the cold, and the next I was stopping a little girl from walking into traffic. Life’s unpredictable like that.”

