He Threatened To Divorce His Wife And Take Half The Money They Won If She Refuses To Share It With Him

Not so long ago, this man and his wife came into an enormous sum of money that they won through the lottery. It wasn’t the number one prize, but they received enough cash to pay off their mortgage (which was not an insignificant amount), and they have enough money left over to take plenty of vacations.

Their mortgage was the largest expense they had to worry about, and now that it’s no longer hanging over their heads, he and his wife have been able to work fewer hours at their respective jobs and spend more quality time with their children.

He and his wife thought this work-life balance was only a dream back when they purchased their lottery ticket, but now that’s real life for them.

Instead of turning into a fairytale for them, the money has made their marriage ugly. As soon as they paid their house off, his wife began discussing how she won’t need to have a job at all.

He was shocked, as they both still need to work their less frequent hours in order to maintain the standard of living that they enjoy.

If he’s the only one working, they won’t be able to swing things. He attempted to get his wife to understand that the math doesn’t work out, but she flipped.

His wife called him a gold digger and said she worked her heart out, so she should be able to quit her job. He was scared to see his wife come unglued, so he requested that they revisit the conversation and stop talking about it.

In the last several days, they have tried to have a civil discussion, but his wife keeps saying she is going to quit and she revealed she already gave notice.

“I lost it and told her I’m not going through with this, if she’s not going to share the winnings which is under both of our names I’ll divorce her and get half through the house and therefore half the winnings anyway; this started another screaming match where she continued to call my a gold digger,” he added.

“I’m absolutely exhausted and lost, I feel like my wife has been replaced by an impostor. I would’ve preferred not winning if I knew this was going to happen.”

What advice do you have for him, and do you think it’s the best idea for him to divorce his wife?

