Her Boyfriend Pushed For An Open Relationship, But Since She Hooked Up With A Guy, He’s Demanding They Close It Again

How would you handle your partner pushing to open up your relationship? This 21-year-old girl had that happen to her when her 24-year-old boyfriend made it clear he wanted the freedom to pursue other girls.

She met her boyfriend in college after she moved from her little town to a big city. She grew up incredibly sheltered, so it was pretty eye-opening for her to experience all that college came with.

She believes her boyfriend is the most incredible person she’s ever met in her life, and he’s taught her a ton so far.

“I was completely over the moon when we became a couple. We’ve been together for 3.5 years now. I had so many firsts with him. Naturally, I assumed we would get married; he was my one and only…,” she explained.

“Then, about 8 months ago, he sat me down and told me he felt like our relationship was losing its spark. I was shocked because I thought we were doing really good.”

“For a second, I thought he was about to break up with me. But instead, he said we should open up the relationship…he said it’s more normal now, and that it could actually help bring us closer.”

She was devastated to hear this, and since she was so madly in love with her boyfriend, she went along with opening up the relationship.

She was scared that if she declined, she would lose her boyfriend for good. Her boyfriend then came up with a list of rules for them to follow, such as not allowing their hookups to be in their beds and not frequenting any places they enjoy going to together.

The rules meant nothing to her, though, as she couldn’t picture finding another guy. Her boyfriend was the only man she was interested in.

Within the first month of coming to their agreement, she hardly saw her boyfriend. On social media, she could see he was busy hanging out with another girl.



“I was burning with jealousy, but I didn’t say anything. When I did see him, he was sweet like always, but it started to feel like he was just trying to make up for not being around,” she added.

“I felt like I was the one doing all the work, planning stuff, texting first, chasing after him, holding on so tight while he felt far away.”

“Then a few months ago, we were supposed to see a movie together, but he bailed on me last minute. I went anyway. While I was there, I ran into one of my friends, and she was with her older brother.”

After the movie was over, they went out for drinks, and the sparks were flying between her and her friend’s brother.

From there, she started chatting with her friend’s brother on social media after he tracked her down, and she informed him that she was in an open relationship, which didn’t bother him.

They began hanging out a lot, and her loneliness left her. Eventually, a kiss they shared led to something more, and they hooked up.

“It was amazing. I felt wanted. Cherished. He was so gentle, so generous. I couldn’t get enough of him. It felt like he balanced me out in a way I didn’t know I needed,” she said.

This other guy has a packed schedule, yet he makes time for her. A few days ago, her boyfriend demanded that they close their relationship.

She felt puzzled, as everything was working out for the best, and her boyfriend replied that they need to focus on one another and begin preparing for the future.



She paused, and he instantly attempted to make her feel guilty for the hesitation, which is interesting, since he was the one who wanted this arrangement in the first place.

“I love him. I really do. But now…I feel confused. I feel upset. I didn’t ask for any of this. He opened the door, and I just followed because I loved him,” she continued.

“And now that I found a little peace, a little joy, he wants to shut it all down. It feels unfair. Just wanted this off my chest.”





I don't know what your thoughts are on opening up a relationship, but if your partner feels like they're missing out, I think it's best to just go your separate ways.

What do you think?

What do you think?

