Her Brother Threw Away Her Late Fiancé’s Ashes, So She’s Refusing To Go To His Wedding

Two years ago, this 29-year-old woman unexpectedly lost her fiancé in a tragic accident. They had been with one another for six years, and she was broken after he passed away.

She doesn’t have many family members, but her 31-year-old brother was by her side as she grieved the loss. After her fiancé was cremated, she got a simple wooden box to serve as his final resting place and put the box on a shelf inside her apartment.

It wasn’t opulent or anything like that, but it helped her keep him with her in a way.

Then, her brother got engaged to a woman she dislikes. Her brother’s fiancée loved making nasty remarks about how she pretended as if she was married.

“Once she even joked that ‘dating me must be like competing with a ghost.’ I told my brother it bothered me. He said she was just awkward with grief, and I should let it go,” she explained.

“About six months ago, they stayed over at my place for a weekend. I was out one morning running errands while they were alone in the apartment. When I got back, the urn was gone.”

“I freaked out. I tore the place apart, thinking it had fallen or been moved. My brother finally admitted that his fiancée ‘accidentally knocked it over’ and that the ashes ‘spilled’ so they ‘just threw the rest out.’ Like it was broken glass or old coffee grounds.”

She couldn’t believe they tossed her fiancé out like garbage and didn’t even bother telling her beforehand or checking to see what she would have wanted them to do.

She promptly kicked her brother and his fiancée out of her place and has not said a word to them in the time that elapsed since then.

Her brother’s wedding is happening in two weeks, and her mom, brother, and other family members are texting her nonstop, insisting she has to show her face.

They’re trying to guilt her by reminding her that life is pretty short and nothing is more important than family.

“But every time I think about sitting at that wedding, smiling politely, while the woman who literally discarded the last piece of the person I loved is in a white dress… I feel physically sick,” she continued.

“I told my brother I won’t be coming. He said I’m being cold. That it was “just ashes” and I’m choosing a dead man over my living family.”

She’s left wondering if she’s wrong for wanting to stay home.

