Her Ex-Husband Wants Her To Invite Her Daughter’s Bully To Her Birthday Party

travnikovstudio - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

Do you think bullies deserve to be excluded from special events? This 35-year-old woman has a daughter who will be celebrating her 9th birthday in May.

Her daughter attends a tiny school, and there are literally only six other girls in the same grade as her. For her birthday party, her daughter said she would like to have a sleepover with the girls in her class at their house.

One girl in her daughter’s class has been bullying her nonstop for the last six months, and the school isn’t really intervening.

“She’s flushed one of my daughter’s toys down the toilet, regularly yells at her during break time, kicked her in the head (yes, really), and most recently threatened to kill her pets,” she explained.

“My daughter has come home in tears multiple times, and I’ve spoken to the school, but not much has changed.”

“Given all this, I told my daughter she absolutely doesn’t have to invite this girl to her birthday. I don’t want to teach her that politeness and keeping the peace should come at the cost of her own mental health and safety.”

When she was younger, she experienced bullying and was unable to get it to stop. Now, if her daughter were an adult, she would give her some advice: get rid of toxic people.

She doesn’t see how a birthday party should instantly mean her daughter’s bully should be included, but her ex-husband, who is the father of her daughter, is not in agreement.

Her ex-husband is arguing that the nice thing to do here is to extend a birthday party invitation to her daughter’s bully.

Her ex-husband wants to use this as a teaching moment so her daughter can learn to be inclusive of all people, no matter the circumstances.

“He says it’s mean to invite all the other girls but exclude just one, and that we’re teaching our daughter to be cold and unkind,” she continued.

“I get that on the surface, excluding one kid might seem harsh, but does that still apply when the kid has made your child’s life miserable?”

“I don’t want to be petty, but I also don’t think my daughter should have to play host to someone who actively bullies her, just to avoid social awkwardness.”

Do you think she’s wrong to want to exclude her daughter’s bully from the birthday party?

