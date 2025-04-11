Her Ex Thought She Was Rude To Come To His Mom’s Birthday Party Since His New Girlfriend Is Uncomfortable With Their Bond

elnariz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

From her sophomore year of high school to her sophomore year of college, this 22-year-old girl dated her 23-year-old ex-boyfriend.

When they split up, it was on good terms, as they realized they were moving in separate directions as they grew up.

It still wasn’t easy for her to walk away from her ex, but she knew it was for the best. Something that proved to be difficult was trying to distance herself from her ex’s family. She was close to all of them, but she shared a special bond with her ex’s mom, Tita.

“We got very close during the relationship, even though we had different personalities (she’s outgoing and active, I’m reserved and quiet), we connected deeply over shared values,” she explained.

“She became a comforting and stable presence in my life when things at home weren’t. Even after the breakup, we still hung out every Saturday like usual, like trying new restaurants, doing activities, etc. My ex knew and never expressed being weirded out by it.”

A year ago, her ex began dating a new girl, and Tita still said she should hang out with the family. She got an invitation to Tita’s 50th birthday bash, and she was reluctant to come, but Tita wouldn’t take no for an answer.

The party was so enormous that Tita reassured her she most likely would not even catch sight of her ex. At the party, she was in the middle of talking with Tita when her ex walked up to introduce his new girlfriend to Tita.

Tita was nice, but was more interested in her than this other girl. She attempted to exit the party early in an effort to make everything less weird, but Tita wanted her to stay for the whole thing.

“After the party, my ex texted me saying I was disrespectful for coming. That even though he knew I was invited, he assumed I’d have the “decency not to show up,” she added.

“He said his GF was upset no one made her feel welcome, and that it led to a big fight between them. I felt bad. I didn’t know she’d be introduced that night, and I really didn’t mean to overshadow anything.”

She spoke to Tita about no longer coming to family functions, and they resolved to spend less time with one another to stop any more problems from happening.

However, her ex’s new girlfriend then found out that she still hung out with Tita on a weekly basis, and she made a threat to dump him.

Her ex then insisted that Tita had to quit seeing her completely, and they began fighting. Some of her ex’s loved ones feel her bond with Tita is strange, but some defended her and Tita.

“Eventually, I told Tita we should pause our hangouts until it “wasn’t weird anymore.” She understood, and we only messaged each other on birthdays and holidays after that,” she continued.

“Fast forward to a few days ago, I randomly ran into Tita at the mall while I was running a small errand, and so was she. It was like there was never even a pause in our relationship, and we ended up spending the whole day together: lunch, museum, movie, early dinner.”

“It was lovely and felt like reconnecting with an old friend. I even shared that I was seeing someone new, and she was really supportive.”

Tita shared on social media that they spent the day with one another, and when her ex saw it, he sent her messages accusing her of being disrespectful and wanting to get back together with him.

That hurt her feelings, and she informed her ex that she’s dating another guy and doesn’t want to ever get back with him.

Her friendship with Tita is genuine and has nothing to do with her ex, so she can’t understand why he’s so bothered about it.

“I’ve also learned that even after all this time, his girlfriend and his mom never got close, and our hangout story sparked another huge fight between them,” she said.

“So… [am I the jerk] for continuing a friendship with my ex’s mom—even after years have passed, I’m in a new relationship, and it was just the two of us spending time together?”

