Her Friend Freaked Out On Her When She Admitted She Can’t Afford To Attend Her Destination Wedding

If you have a destination wedding, you have to anticipate that some guests might not be able to attend for financial reasons or due to time constraints.

This woman’s friend is having a destination wedding, and she recently backed out of being a bridesmaid since she cannot afford to go.

“It is just under $3K/person, and I have a family of 4. I can’t afford just for myself to go. And even if I did, it’s a week before Christmas, and my husband would have to take work off,” she explained.

“So in the end, we decided I just cannot go. I told her gently and made sure she felt the love, but a few weeks later, she’s LOST IT when I said I was going to Comic Con.”

“She said she is hurt that I am not prioritizing her wedding and not saving money, instead blowing money on mini family vacations.”

Her friend even gave her financial advice and insisted she should be saving up her money instead of attending Comic Con.

Her friend stated she was able to go to her sister’s wedding because she was a good saver. She gave her friend too many details about her money situation, hoping that would make her understand, but nope.

Instead, her friend tried to guilt-trip her into going, even though she had already said she couldn’t afford to go anymore.

She truly believes her friend is just upset that she will have an uneven number of bridesmaids and groomsmen without her present.

Later on, her husband sent her friend a text insisting she couldn’t attend because of the money, not because of anything else, and how upset she was about it. Her friend was pretty rude to her husband, which is not like her.

She wishes she could shout at her friend that she should have picked a local venue for her wedding if she didn’t want to risk people not being able to show up.

“She [sent me a half-hearted] apology this morning – basically saying I’m sorry you’re poor in a condescending way,” she continued.

“Even though ironically this is the richest we’ve ever been (and still just hovering above living in the red every month).”

What advice do you have for her?

