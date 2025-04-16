Her Husband Admitted He Flirted With A Friend Since He Feels Stuck In Their Marriage And Bored

Robert Hainer - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This woman has a job as a teacher, and she’s currently 35 weeks pregnant with her firstborn. When she gets home from work, she’s so exhausted that she mainly goes right to take a nap.

This means her house is messy, normally dinner comes down to takeout options, and she’s not motivated enough to stay on top of the housework since she’s so dedicated to her career.

She and her husband have been spending a ton of time lately with a female friend of theirs who left her abusive husband not so long ago.

This friend of theirs is not originally from where they live, and so she does not have any loved ones in their area.

“My husband and I have been trying to be there for her. My parents jokingly call her his “girlfriend,” and her ex has accused my husband of cheating with her,” she explained.

“I’ve always trusted him completely—we’ve been together 11 years, married for 3—and he’s never given me a reason not to.”

“But this weekend, something happened that I can’t stop thinking about. We went on a short vacation, and my husband was making some weird [inappropriate] jokes toward her.”

She ignored it initially, as that’s kind of her husband’s brand of humor, and he loves talking about cheating and things of that nature.

On Sunday morning, she got up earlier than her husband, and she spotted his phone lying on the couch. She’s never thought to go digging through his phone before, but deep down, she knew she had to take a peek.

She then found out that her husband had been sending really inappropriate reels to their friend, and she woke up her husband to confront him.

Her husband confessed that the messages crossed a line, and he had gotten really invested in flirting with their friend.

“He swears nothing physical ever happened, but then went on to say that because I ‘don’t do enough around the house,’ he’s been feeling like our marriage is stuck,” she added.

“He said it feels like we’re 80 years old doing the same things every day, and that this was his way of trying to secretly escape the monotony and feel something ‘exciting.'”

“I talked to our friend and she seemed genuinely surprised—she said she didn’t think anything of the messages and just assumed he was joking like he always does (even when I’m around). I really don’t want to lose her as a friend, especially knowing what she’s been through, but this whole situation has me spiraling.”

One evening this week, while her husband was at work, they spoke over the phone for more than an hour, and she figured they had a breakthrough.

However, as soon as she pointed out to her husband that what he had done was classified as emotional cheating, he quickly hung up the phone and got angry.

She believes her husband is more concerned about losing their friend than he is about losing their marriage. Her husband has also started to say their baby will make or break their relationship.

This only makes her feel even more stressed out about becoming a mom. She feels flooded, stabbed in the back, and like she can’t see the path forward from here.

“I don’t even know what I’m asking here. I can’t tell anyone in my real life because I’m afraid of being judged. I guess I just needed a place to be honest and say I’m not okay,” she continued.

“Has anyone been through anything like this during pregnancy? How do you move forward when your trust feels so shaky, but you’re about to start the most important chapter of your life?”

What advice do you have for her?

