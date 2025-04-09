Her Husband’s Intentionally Sleep Depriving Her, And She Hasn’t Slept Well In Nine Years

For the last nine years, this woman has been married to her husband, and she’s convinced he’s intentionally sleep depriving her.

At first, she figured he required less sleep than her or wanted to spend a lot of time by her side, but she’s currently considering a more nefarious reason for her husband constantly waking her up.

One example she can provide is that she and her husband have three little kids, and the youngest ones are toddlers.

Her kids each wake up two to four times every single night, and she’s the one who has to get up to deal with them as her husband won’t.

Another example is that they’re set to move to a new place, and several days ago, she spent the entire day cleaning and packing before falling asleep.

Not long after that, her husband walked into the bedroom and basically shouted at her to ask if she would like to watch a movie with him.

She instantly woke up, and she informed her husband she was tired and wanted to just sleep. She asked him not to wake her up again before passing out.

Then her husband turned on the TV in their bedroom, which woke her up for a second time. She very kindly asked her husband to watch his movie in another room or use his phone so she couldn’t hear it, and he snapped back that she couldn’t tell him what to do and he wanted to watch the movie in their bedroom.

“I start to feel frustrated and repeat what I said before, and tell him I feel like my needs are not being taken care of and that it’s selfish to not let me get sleep I need just because he wants to watch TV,” she explained.

“Especially when there are other TVs in the house. He tells me to put a pillow over my head and that it’s his house and his TV, and if he wants to watch it, he will.”

“Another example, he turned on an alarm for 5:45 am once for a meeting he had, and never shut it off and just let it go off daily. I asked repeatedly for him to please not let it go off because it wakes me or the babies, and then I can’t fall back asleep and then the kids wake around 7:30-8. This went on for WEEKS until I finally blew up after waking all night with the babies, then being woken up by that. He literally told me he would shut it off when he wanted to.”

If she does agree to watch a movie with her husband and she falls asleep in the process, he yells, pokes her, and shakes her until she wakes up. Sometimes that happens 20 times in a single evening.

When she does attempt to bring up to her husband that she needs him to leave her alone so she can get more sleep, they end up getting into enormous fights.

Nine years into their marriage, and she’s still losing sleep over her husband. She has tried to sleep in a separate room, and her husband follows after her to argue, or he literally picks her up to take her back to their room.



“I’m not sure what to do. I haven’t had a solid night’s sleep in 9 years, and I feel like it’s making me old and fat. Literally,” she concluded.

What advice do you have for her?

