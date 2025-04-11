Her Mom Forces Her To Call Her Mommy, And It Makes Her Sad Since That’s The Reason Why They Don’t Have A Good Relationship

sepy - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

This 30-year-old woman has a pretty strange problem with her 62-year-old mom: she has never let her call her anything except for “Mommy.”

When she was a little kid, of course, she referred to her mom as Mommy, but if she slipped up and used “Mom,” her mom swiftly corrected her.

“When I became a preteen, it became quite embarrassing to be the only kid my age in what seemed like the whole universe still calling their mom “Mommy” and I started really pushing back against it,” she explained.

“The only reasoning she’s ever given me is that being called “Mom” makes her feel old.”

And even as she grew into a full-grown adult herself, her mom forced her to call her Mommy, which she found revolting.

Her mom wouldn’t allow her to call her any other endearing names, nor would she respond to her first name, which she said was rude to use.

Her mom did allow her another choice eventually: she could use a name that’s so childlike that it’s even worse, and she’s not going to repeat it, or she could call her nothing.

Well, she went with nothing. She’s currently 30 and a mom herself, and yet, her mom still will not allow her to refer to anything other than “Mommy.”

Ever since she turned eleven, she just said “hey you” whenever she wanted to reference her mom or get her attention. Her child calls her mom a very untraditional nickname that means grandma.

sepy – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“It makes me sad. There are a lot of reasons why my mom and I don’t have a strong connection, but I really feel like this is a major one,” she added.

“It always made me feel like she didn’t actually want to be the mom of a person, only a mom to an adoring little kid.”

“I’ve been doing a lot of work on myself, and I want to finally stop avoiding conflict and address this longstanding pain point with her. I guess what I’m asking is how do I do that, and is it even worth it? If it’s not, how can I get over it? I’m really struggling with this.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read





Bre Avery Zacharski By Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski