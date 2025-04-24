Her Parents Flipped Out And Threatened To Cut Her Off If She Doesn’t Leave Her Boyfriend, Who Was Just Diagnosed As A Psychopath

If I say psychopath, you probably think of Patrick Bateman from American Psycho, right? Most likely, you will go your whole life without encountering a psychopath in real life, as the American Psychological Association says severe psychopathy impacts just 1% of our population (although 30% have some kind of psychopathic traits).

Now, this 21-year-old girl actually does know a diagnosed psychopath: it’s her 20-year-old boyfriend, whom she’s been with for the last two years.

They met through their college, and her boyfriend has always proven to be distant emotionally. He also struggles to form bonds with other people, but he’s not mean.

He’s actually quite a great boyfriend. He’s easy to communicate with, he’s honest, and he’s full of respect for her.

Well, her boyfriend wanted to get to the bottom of why he has a hard time relating to people on an emotional level, so he began seeing a therapist to help him process this.

Many tests and sessions later, he was ultimately diagnosed with antisocial personality disorder and psychopathy, in his case (they’re not interchangeable; they’re actually different).

“When he told me, I was surprised and a little scared, but we talked about it. He’s very open about it, and he’s never been violent or abusive,” she explained.

“He’s now working with his therapist to better understand his behavior and how it affects others. I decided to stay with him. He’s still the same person I’ve known for two years. He’s trying to be more self-aware, and I believe people with this diagnosis aren’t automatically dangerous.”

“But when I told my parents about it, they completely lost it. They said I needed to break up with him immediately. My mom started crying, and my dad said I was “putting myself in danger for no reason.”

Not only that, but her parents threatened to cut her off if she continues to date her boyfriend. They said they will no longer pay for her rent and college tuition.

She responded that she still will not dump her boyfriend, as she loves him, and his diagnosis is only ‘a label.’

Her mom and dad feel she’s making an enormous mistake, so they are refusing to speak to her unless she agrees to ditch her boyfriend.

It does hurt that her family isn’t talking to her right now, but she doesn’t regret her decision to remain with her boyfriend so far.

However, she is curious if perhaps this is the wrong thing to do.

What do you think?

