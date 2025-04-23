Her Sister-In-Law Expects Her To Make Her Wedding Cake For Free, Even Though She’s Put Down Her Work Before

This 29-year-old woman has built a bakery from scratch over the last five years. This did begin as a hobby project for her back in college.

Now, she has orders every month and a regular client base. She mainly bakes for birthdays, weddings, and special events.

“I take a lot of pride in what I do, and it’s not just ‘baking for fun’ anymore. This is my livelihood,” she explained.

“My SIL (33F) is getting married at the beginning of June. She’s my wife’s older sister. We’re on friendly terms, but she’s always had this vibe like she doesn’t really take what I do seriously.”

“She’s made comments like, ‘It must be nice getting to play in the kitchen all day,’ or, ‘You’re lucky people will pay for something they could probably learn on YouTube.’ Always with a smile, like it’s a joke but not really.”

She’s ignored these remarks, as she was hesitant to create issues in the family and start a fight. Then, a few weeks ago, her sister-in-law asked her to create her wedding cake.

She said she could do that and questioned her sister-in-law about what she wanted. Her sister-in-law showed her photos of an elaborate cake with four tiers, floral piping, smooth buttercream, and real flowers across the top and side.

Her sister-in-law also wanted her to drop the cake off at the wedding venue, even though she has her clients pick her work up themselves.

“After we got done discussing everything, I gave her a quote over the phone with a generous family discount, and SIL replied almost instantly that she didn’t think I’d be charging her and the cake would essentially be a wedding gift,” she added.

“I told her that I don’t typically do wedding cakes as gifts because of how much time and work they take, but I’d be happy to buy her something from her registry instead or still make the cake at the discounted price if she wanted.”

“She wasn’t happy. Said I was being transactional and that it was just a cake, and I clearly didn’t want to be part of her special day before hanging up on me.”

She has created cakes for free in the past, but none of them were as elaborate as the cake her sister-in-law wants.

Also, her sister-in-law can afford to purchase a cake from her, and why should she do anything for her for free, considering she’s made rude comments about her being a baker before?

Her sister-in-law has since told everyone and anyone that she’s trying to make the wedding about while profiting ‘off her happiness.’

“My MIL called and she didn’t really ask how I felt or try to understand where I was coming from, she just seemed overwhelmed and kind of desperate to stop this from turning into a bigger family fight,” she continued.

“She kept going on about how stressed my SIL was and how she was being a bit much, but basically begged me to reconsider.”

“My wife is completely on my side and has told her mom to stop trying to smooth things over at my expense, but even she admitted she sort of wishes I’d just said yes to avoid the fallout.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original post for you to read











