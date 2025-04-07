Her Stepdad’s Offended That She’s Walking Down The Aisle Alone Instead Of With Him

Several months back, this 27-year-old woman requested that her mom walk her down the aisle at her wedding, which is happening later on in the year.

Her mom was shocked, considered her request for a moment, and then said no. Her mom mentioned it made her uneasy, as the tradition follows the father of the bride accompanying the bride down the aisle.

She told her mom she got it, and she is aware that her mom can be really into tradition when it comes to certain topics.

Anyway, she made the choice to initially ask her mom because her mom raised her and her older brother for years all by herself.

Her dad passed away when she was six, and her mom means so much to her. After her mom declined to walk her down the aisle, she resolved to make the trip alone. As for her brother, she asked him to be her Man of Honor.

Several weeks after that conversation with her mom, her mom wanted to know her plans for walking down the aisle.

She informed her mom she was going to walk by herself, and her mom was quite surprised. Her mom then picked up something else to talk about, and she thought her mom felt offended that she wasn’t abiding by tradition.

“But a week after she asked me that, she and my stepdad came over to mine and my fiancé’s house for dinner and my brother and his wife were there also,” she explained.

“My stepdad told me he would like to walk me down the aisle and perform a father-daughter dance at the wedding with me.”

“I told him it was a kind offer, but I had decided to walk down the aisle alone and skip all special dances outside of the first dance.”

Her mom reminded her about their prior conversation, and she reassured her mom that she would still be walking alone.

Her stepdad wanted to know why she never asked him, and she mentioned it was since her mom was the one who raised her.

Her mom did so much for her and her brother, but her stepdad said he had done a lot for her, too. She responded that she was grateful to her stepdad for making her mom so happy, but he didn’t have the same parental role that her mom held.

Also, it’s not like her stepdad became a real dad to her. Her brother jumped in to back her up before stating they should stop the conversation.

“Mom said it seemed very unfair to not give back to my stepdad in some way. That he always played second fiddle to Dad in our lives, even though Dad was already dead when we met [our] stepdad,” she continued.

“She said traditionally the bride is given away by her father and dances with her father, and my brother asked Mom if I was supposed to walk and dance with a photo or were we getting a cutout or did she expect us to dig him up. She told him that was enough, and we had another father right there. Alive. Who was desperate to be accepted as one.”

“My stepdad said he felt like it was a cruel snub against him to ask Mom and then decide to walk alone without going to him. My mom said it was just common sense to ask him and not even her. They left soon after, and a few more days went by.”

Her fiancé and brother believe she should walk down the aisle alone, but her mom is still not happy about it. Since she doesn’t view her stepdad as another one of her parents, why should she ask him to walk down the aisle with her?

Anyway, since her mom is not thrilled, she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong.

What do you think?

