He’s Divorcing His Wife Since She Punched Him After Having Too Much To Drink One Night

triocean - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Five years ago, this 34-year-old man got married to his 27-year-old wife, and overall, everything has been going well for them.

Sure, they have highs and lows like any normal couple, but he never imagined they would be faced with something they could not handle.

One evening, his wife went out with her friends, and when she came home, he could tell that she had too much to drink.

His wife was in a terrible mood, and he tried to get her to open up about what was upsetting her. His wife began screaming at him over nothing, but no matter what he did, he could not get her to settle down.

“Things escalated quickly. Out of nowhere, she swung her fist at me and hit me in the face. I was shocked and didn’t know how to react,” he explained.

“I had never seen this side of her before, and it was incredibly painful physically and emotionally. After the initial shock wore off, I managed to get away from her and told her I needed some space.”

“The next morning, she was hungover and had no memory of what had happened. When I explained everything, she was horrified and apologized profusely.”

His wife genuinely was full of remorse, but it was too late; the damage was done. He photographed the injury she gave him, and he felt too betrayed to find it in him to forgive his wife.

He then began to contemplate leaving his wife. Following much consideration, he ultimately chose to move ahead with a divorce.

He knew it would be best for them to go their separate ways after what his wife did to him. He sat down with her to let her know that he was filing for divorce, and his wife was crushed.

“She claims that I’m overreacting and that everyone makes mistakes, especially while drinking,” he said. “Now, many of our mutual friends are saying I’m being too harsh and that I should give her another chance since it was just a one-time incident.”

“I can’t help but feel guilty about my decision and wonder if I’m overreacting.”

