He’s Doubting Whether He Can Save His Marriage After He Caught His Wife Cheating With Her College Sweetheart

Yesterday evening, this 31-year-old man unfortunately caught his 30-year-old wife cheating on him with her college sweetheart.

Lately, his wife has been having nights out, and she frequently comes home at midnight. He thought it was strange, since they have little kids, and her friends she’s said she’s out with do too.

Last night, his wife was still not home at 12 a.m., and since she was not answering his calls or texts, he grew concerned.

At 12:30, he called the police and requested that they perform a welfare check. He was able to give the officers his wife’s location, as he could see it on his phone.

“I had thought maybe she got sick, hurt, or possibly in need of help. I couldn’t go to her because our two young kids were already in bed, and she had the car seats in her car,” he explained.

“The police called me soon there after to report that they had found her, very drunk and throwing up, with another man taking care of her.”

“Turns out the other man was her old college fling that she had rekindled a relationship with in the past few months. I was devastated. Texted her to not bother coming home, and I ended up not sleeping the rest of the night.”

Earlier this morning, he and his wife organized some time to talk about what happened, and she swore that she didn’t physically touch her college sweetheart, but she admitted that whatever she had with him was wrong.

His wife revealed she wasn’t happy with their marriage and was relying on her college sweetheart to provide her with a good time.

The problem is, he doesn’t trust that his wife is telling him the truth, considering she had no problem lying to his face for months regarding her whereabouts.

She was saying she was hanging out with her friends, but instead, she was at her college sweetheart’s apartment alone.

“She told me that she didn’t tell me the truth because she knew I would not approve (which is very true) and that she promises nothing happened. I simply do not believe her,” he added.

“The hard part is I love her, and want to be with her. We have a house, kids, dogs, etc. This is the woman I planned on spending the rest of my life with, and now I cannot even trust her.”

“She is blaming her unhappiness for at bare minimum having an emotional affair, but low-key acting as if I did a better job listening to her needs, she would never have stepped out of our marriage. I am no perfect guy, and can absolutely be a better husband, but to jump into an affair crosses the line.”

He’s hurt and exhausted from all of this. He booked a therapy session for them, but he’s worried his marriage might be too far gone to save.

Do you think his wife deserves another chance?

