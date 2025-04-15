His Ex-Wife’s Furious That He Won’t Be A Dad To Her Affair Child

It was six years ago when this 36-year-old man found out that his 37-year-old wife was cheating on him, so he filed for divorce and left her.

Things dragged out, as she was pregnant with an affair child, and after that child was born, he clarified that he wasn’t the biological dad; his name was taken off the birth certificate.

His now ex-wife’s affair partner’s name was put on the birth certificate, and his ex was still in a relationship with this man.

He and his ex-wife shared three children, and custody of them, and his kids quickly pieced together what their mom did.

He got his kids therapy, but his ex-wife put up a fight about it. So, he was left to do damage control on his own, as he didn’t want his kids to hate their mom.

“But their relationship with their mom never recovered, and the relationship with her youngest never existed from what I know,” he explained.

“The affair partner took off three years ago, and since then, my ex-wife has requested that I take an active part in her child’s life because I’m so involved in our kids’ lives. Each and every time she has made this request via parenting app, I have firmly said no.”

His ex-wife then attempted to take full custody of their children over his refusal to act like a dad to her affair child.

Even the judge reminded his ex-wife that wasn’t how things operated, and pointed out he had no responsibility for this child.

A year ago, he was awarded primary custody of his kids after his ex-wife made some terrible choices. She lost her job and her house, and had no money saved.

After she became destitute, she increasingly badgered him about stepping in to help her affair child. His lawyer told him to make it clear that it wasn’t his problem to provide for this kid.

His ex-wife has his kids alternating weekends, and they hate to see her. This, in turn, infuriates his ex-wife, who still feels like he should step in to help her affair child know what it’s like to have a dad.

“She said she would allow me to adopt her child if I was willing,” he added. “Then she said she would at least like me to do something. To express some care for her child.”

“Send birthday and Christmas gifts, send food occasionally, offer to let her child join in for some activities. I do none of this.”

“I have asked my kids if they would like to spend more time with their half-sibling or give gifts, but they have always said no, and they told me that when they can make the decision not to go to their mom’s house, they won’t have anything to do with her child either.”

His ex-wife is only growing more furious, and she’s sending him more nasty messages. She even accused him of treating her affair child like trash.

Although this child isn’t responsible for his ex-wife’s affair, he still knows he would not be able to spend time around them, which is why he doesn’t want anything to do with them.

Perhaps that does make him a terrible person, and he’s curious if you think so.

What do you think?

