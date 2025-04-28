His Roommate Wants Him To Rehome His Cat So Her Boyfriend Can Move In With Them

kseniaso - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual cat

For close to two years now, this 22-year-old man has been living with his 24-year-old roommate Sarah in a two-bedroom apartment.

They get along great, and before Sarah moved in, he adopted a cat named Astroid Destructor. When he and Sarah initially signed their lease, he made it known that Astroid Destructor had to come with him, and he paid the required pet deposit.

Astroid Destructor has never been a problem, but then a couple of months ago, Sarah got a new boyfriend named Mike.

“Recently, she asked if Mike could move in with us to help with rent. The problem is, Mike is severely allergic to cats,” he explained.

“Sarah suggested that I keep Astroid Destructor in my room at all times, or even consider rehoming him, so Mike can move in comfortably.”

He let Sarah know that he wasn’t interested in rehoming his cat or forcing his cat to live in his bedroom. His cat is used to being able to roam around the apartment, so locking up Astroid Destructor would be cruel.

Additionally, their apartment is pet-friendly, and Sarah was cool with his cat from the beginning. It’s only since Mike has entered the picture that Sarah has taken an issue with his cat.

“Sarah is upset and says I’m being selfish and inflexible, while Mike thinks I’m prioritizing a pet over a ‘real person.’ They both say I’m making things difficult for no reason,” he added.

“I feel bad because I know rent is expensive and Sarah wants to live with her boyfriend, but I don’t think it’s reasonable to expect me to change my life and AD’s for someone who just entered the picture. Some of our mutual friends are split; some say I should compromise, others say Sarah is out of line.”

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to refuse to allow Mike to move in due to his allergy.

What do you think?

