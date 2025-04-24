His Sister Kicked His Disabled Son Out Of Her Wedding, So He Left Too

This 42-year-old man is a single dad to his son, who is 12. Ever since he was little, his son has been wheelchair bound, as he was born without the ability to use his legs.

Now, his 33-year-old sister recently got married after being in a relationship for five years, and she invited him and his son to attend.

They were both thrilled to go to the wedding, as his sister has always been supportive of him and his son when they encountered some rough times together.

“A week before the wedding, I took my son out to buy some new clothes for us to wear to it,” he explained. “He was really excited to go because he’d never gone to a formal event like this before, so I made sure to get us spruced up for his first time.”

He and his son showed up at the wedding, and he didn’t immediately see his sister, so he and his son helped themselves to some appetizers.

When his son started talking to his cousins, he decided to keep looking for his sister. He then ran into her fiancé, who informed him that she was getting ready in the back.

He actually saw his sister exit the back room not long after that conversation, so he approached her to give her a hug and quickly catch up.

His son came up to them to hug his sister, but she was acting like something was wrong. After his son left them alone again, his sister said his son had to leave the wedding, since no children were allowed to be there.

He was taken aback by that, as his sister had invited his son’s cousins and several of her friends’ children to be there too.

So clearly, his sister was lying. He was absolutely furious and demanded to know why she was treating his son differently from the other kids.



His sister couldn’t come up with an actual answer for him and just said his son was making her wedding ‘worse.’

“I told her that if he wasn’t allowed in, then I’m leaving,” he continued. “She looked at me silently, so I went over to my son and told him we were leaving. He was distraught as this was his first wedding, but unhappily complied.”

“We left the ceremony with more than a pair of eyes watching us. I don’t know if I overreacted or am I in the right.”

