His Wife Freaked Out On Him After Their Teen Son Got Beat Up And Arrested For Bullying An Elderly Woman

This man’s 16-year-old son used to be an honor roll student who volunteered at school, loved his grandparents, and didn’t cause problems.

He admits that he, his wife, and his son’s grandparents all spoiled his son too much. However, his son remained sweet and full of respect, but that all changed this year when his son started hanging out with the wrong crowd.

His son’s new friends are obnoxious, rude, and not good kids. His son’s grades slipped, he became nasty, and he quit hanging out with their family once he got his new friends.

“A few months ago, he and those same friends trashed a movie theater just for laughs. I grounded him hard—no phone, no games, no extracurriculars,” he explained.

“I also told him he wasn’t allowed to hang out with those boys anymore. I even spoke with a few of their parents, and we all agreed to keep the boys apart. It was handled calmly, with mutual understanding.”

Yesterday, his son had a doctor’s appointment, so he allowed him to stay home from school. When he was done at the doctor’s, he dropped his son at school and went off to work.

Well, his son left school to meet up with his friends in front of a local TJ Maxx, and all the kids harassed customers walking in and out of the store.

Ms. Pearly, an elderly woman in her 70s who has worked at TJ Maxx for a long time, eventually came outside to very nicely ask his son and the other boys to leave.

She was holding hangers of clothes, and one of the boys was filming and mocking her. His son began being mean to Ms. Pearly, too.

“When she pulled out her walkie-talkie to call security, one of the boys slapped it from her hand. Then my son tried to yank the clothes from her grip. She didn’t let go, and in the struggle, she lost her balance and fell backward to the ground,” he added.

“They all laughed. One of them said, “You faking now, huh? Trying to play victim.” A bystander came up and asked, “Did you just push that old lady?” The boys immediately denied it, claiming she was acting.”

“Without another word, the man punched my son and two of his friends. The others ran off. The phone filming hit the ground, but you can still hear the fight sounds like the man landed a few more hits before backing off.”

His son phoned him, and he quickly got to the store. The man who punched his son was still there, and he questioned this man if he had put his hands on his son.

This man replied he had, before asking if he was the man who raised a kid who thought it was acceptable to bully an old lady.

He then spoke to the witnesses, saw the video, and was filled with anger and disgust for how his son had acted.

The police arrived on the scene, his son was instantly arrested, and the rest of the boys involved were arrested at their houses. All of the boys are in jail right this very moment.

“When I got home, my wife lost it. She accused me of “letting our son get beat and arrested like he was some criminal.” Her sister called me a “pathetic excuse for a father,” and even my own mother told me I should’ve defended him “no matter what,” he said.

“But after what I saw in that video, I couldn’t bring myself to shield him from the consequences. He knew better. He’s had warning after warning. It’s like they care more about my son getting his karma for a bad thing he did rather than him taunting and bruising an elderly woman.”

His family screamed, and he sat there, but then he stood up and wordlessly walked outside. He went to sit in the shed for a moment of silence, and he locked himself in there so they couldn’t come in. He couldn’t process what had gone down.

He feels like he failed as a dad to his son, and he’s worried that his son may never be able to redeem himself now that he’s done something so terrible.

He’s left wondering if his family is right and he was wrong for not attempting to defend his son. He’s curious if he is the worst dad in the world.

“I just don’t know where I went wrong as a man and father,” he concluded.

What do you think?

